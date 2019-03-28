×
5 blockbuster ideas Vince McMahon may have planned for WrestleMania 35

Rohit Nath
28 Mar 2019, 21:14 IST

Image result for Vince McMahon evil smile

WrestleMania 35 is less than 10 days away, and we're headed for one of the most anticipated WrestleManias of all time. It feels very different this year, and though there have undoubtedly been a few hiccups here and there, the overall build to the PPV has been quite solid, especially on the SmackDown end of things.

The PPV could go on as long as 5-6 hours, and while that sounds very tiring, that's simply the nature of WrestleMania these days. As the years go by, the event just gets bigger and bigger, and WrestleMania alone is a brand name that sells itself.

In these 5-6 hours, it's important for WWE to put on the best matches possible, and this year, there's an exciting enough card where they can pull it off. However, since its WrestleMania and everything is bigger and better, WWE needs to have some blockbuster moments, and this is what Vince McMahon could be having up his sleeve.

#5. The Rock interrupting Elias

Image result for The Rock Elias

Elias has been named the lead musical act of WWE WrestleMania 35, and it's clear there was no other match idea for him. However, it's also clear that the segment is meant for an interruption, but the question is as to who will interrupt?

The biggest name in the hat could be none other than The Rock, who is long overdue for a WrestleMania appearance. It's been 3 years since he last appeared at WrestleMania, and there's no doubt that he would receive a huge pop if he did show up.

A good second place would be John Cena, but the truth is that The Rock is more suitable, especially since he can have a musical standoff with Elias. That would be absolutely hilarious, seeing the return of the "Rock concert" on the grandest stage of them all!

Rohit Nath
Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
