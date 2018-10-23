4 Blockbuster Matches which would have made WWE Crown Jewel a grander event

An ALL MALE SUPERSTARS PAY-PER-VIEW

WWE Crown Jewel will be the third pay-per-view event the company will host outside the USA this year. There is a huge possibility that the women may miss the event as the company’s first ever All-Women’s PPV “WWE: Evolution” will take place just four days before the Crown Jewel event.

WWE Super Show-Down is now in the history books and the WWE Universe is looking forward to the mega-event WWE Crown Jewel. WWE has already announced four matches for the show:

Triple Threat WWE Universal Championship Match - Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman WWE Championship singles match- AJ Styles (c) vs Daniel Bryan WWE World Cup featuring Kurt Angle, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

The match card has however left a sour taste in the mouth of the WWE Universe as the WWE Creative has chosen 7 Americans in the 8 man World Cup and international superstars like Finn Balor, Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre have been kept away from the tournament. Also, the booking team has chosen legends to wrestle on the show rather than giving the new talent an opportunity.

Here are the 4 matches which would’ve made Crown Jewel a sensible event-

#1 John Cena vs Randy Orton - Last Time Ever

Let’s face it. John Cena’s days have ended and the leader of Cenation himself acknowledged this at WWE Super Show Down in a post-match promo. The Viper Randy Orton has been on a roll ever since his heel turn and is keen on retiring the fan favorites. Having destroyed Jeff Hardy’s career at Hell in A Cell, Randy would love to do the same to Cena’s career. They could have reignited their rivalry at the SmackDown 1000 episode to set up a clash at WWE Crown Jewel or the company could have announced this match as a ‘Last Time Ever’ just like the Undertaker-Triple H match.

These two superstars have shared the ring more than anyone else in the history of WWE. Randy Orton would have defeated the 16-time World Champion in a No DQ match in the most inhuman way possible to put curtains over John’s career and write him off TV.

