5 blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for the Royal Rumble 2023

Following the record-breaking success of Survivor Series WarGames, the focus has now shifted towards WWE's upcoming Premium Live event, Royal Rumble 2023. The event is scheduled to emanate live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023.

While WWE hasn't announced any matches for the event so far (apart from the traditional Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches), it has been reported that the company has huge plans for the event.

The creative team has laid down breadcrumbs for a few high-octane feuds recently, which could lead to some high-profile encounters at the Royal Rumble 2023. The following piece will look at five such blockbuster matches that could happen at the event.

#5. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

As you may know, Rhea Ripley was scheduled to lock horns with Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2022. However, she was ruled out of the championship bout after an injury.

While The Eradicator of The Judgment Day soon returned to the company, she is yet to get her shot at the RAW Women's Championship. It could be that the company is saving the same for Royal Rumble 2023.

One could argue that the foundations of the match between the duo were laid down during the Women's WarGames match. The creative team could have Ripley engage in a feud with Beliar in the coming weeks, leading to a potential match on January 28.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match

WWE is reportedly planning a Hell in a Cell match for the Royal Rumble 2023. While there is a cloud over the deets of the same, it won't be surprising if the company books Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley inside the hellish structure.

Given how Bobby Lashley attacked the Beast following their match at the Saudi spectacle, a Hell in a Cell match seems apt for the duo to settle their intense rivalry once and for all. A grudge match inside the steel cage between the duo would surely grab a lot of eyeballs.

Expect the former WWE Champion to return to the company shortly to plant the seeds for the same.

#3. Bray Wyatt takes on LA Knight in a "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble 2023

If recent reports are to be believed, then WWE is planning a huge gimmick match for Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble 2023. Yes, The Eater of Worlds could be involved in a first-ever "Pitch Black" match at the event.

For those unaware, a "Pitch Black" match is similar to a lights-out match. The report further reveals that WWE doesn't want to overexpose Wyatt inside the ring. Hence, the gimmick match seems apt.

Given the former WWE Champion is currently involved in an angle with LA Knight on the blue brand, fans can expect this feud to lead to the rumored "Pitch Black" match on January 28.

#2. GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a triple-threat match

GUNTHER is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship in two weeks against Ricochet. This came to fruition after the latter won the SmackDown World Cup to become the number one contender for the title.

However, one should not forget that The Ring General has an ongoing angle with Braun Strowman. Hence, the Intercontinental Championship match could end in chaos after an interruption from The Monster of All Monsters. Strowman could lay waste to both men, leading to a potential triple-threat match for the IC Title at the Royal Rumble 2023.

#1. Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WWE is reportedly planning Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. Given how the duo were involved in a heated backstage exchange at WarGames, this was always coming.

Fans can expect the creative team to start building on the feud in the coming weeks. The PrizeFighter taking on The Tribal Chief promises to be an intense and mouthwatering affair.

Given their infamous exchange at Survivor Series, expect some fiery and intense promos from both sides in this feud.

Will Kevin Owens dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

