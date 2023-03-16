5 blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to emanate live from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on August 5, 2023. This will be the company's first event at the venue since WrestleMania 23 in 2007.

While there is still some time before The Biggest Party of the Summer, the rumor mill has been buzzing with speculation regarding the match card for the premium live event. Fans can expect the company to leave no stone unturned in booking a stellar match card for the event.

On that note, let's take a look at five blockbuster matches WWE could be planning for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#5. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

Vote for Dom & Rhea bit.ly/3yizit2 Rey Mysterio refuses to face Dominik.Vote for Dom & Rhea Rey Mysterio refuses to face Dominik.Vote for Dom & Rhea ➡️ bit.ly/3yizit2 https://t.co/zAHidElYus

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in an angle with his father Rey Mysterio on the main roster. This week on RAW, ex-con Dom challenged The future Hall of Famer to a match at WrestleMania. However, Rey refused the offer.

Given how successful this rivalry has been, it wouldn't be surprising if the company decides to prolong it until The Biggest Party of the Summer. Rey Mysterio could continue to refuse to fight his son until finally laying his hands on Dom, leading to a match at SummerSlam in Detroit.

#4. Gunther faces Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2023

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Gunther is still ready to meet Brock Lesnar in the ring one day Gunther is still ready to meet Brock Lesnar in the ring one day👀 https://t.co/ae58UiquyJ

Following their showdown in the Men's Royal Rumble match, Gunther and Brock Lesnar were rumored to face each other in a match at WrestleMania 39. But it didn't materialize.

Nonetheless, The Beast vs. The Ring General is one of the biggest possible match-ups the company could set up at the moment and WWE could save it for SummerSlam 2023.

The creative could have Lesnar settle the score with Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia before taking on Gunther at SummerSlam 2023.

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic Cody Rhodes wants Dustin Rhodes to be at WWE WrestleMania 39 cultaholic.com/posts/cody-rho… Cody Rhodes wants Dustin Rhodes to be at WWE WrestleMania 39 cultaholic.com/posts/cody-rho…

Cody Rhodes recently expressed his thoughts on reuniting with his brother Dustin Rhodes in WWE. The American Nightmare said that he misses his brother and wants him to be in his corner at The Show of Shows.

Since then, fans have been speculating about a potential match between the two brothers in WWE. Given his illustrious career in WWE, it would seem apt for Dustin to end his career in the Stamford-based company.

The creative team could have the former WWE Tag Team Champion return for one last match against Cody at SummerSlam 2023 to give a fitting end to the career of Goldust.

#2. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



- per As of this moment, the “long term” plan is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a feud against Becky Lynch through SummerSlam in August.- per @WRKDWrestling As of this moment, the “long term” plan is that Trish Stratus will turn heel and work a feud against Becky Lynch through SummerSlam in August.- per @WRKDWrestling https://t.co/17EJ3fJ6D4

A recent report has revealed that WWE is planning a blockbuster match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for SummerSlam 2023. As you may know, Stratus made her WWE return a couple of weeks ago to help Lynch and Lita win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, WWE is reportedly planning to have the former Women's Champion turn heel. Given that she is scheduled to join forces with The Xtreme Diva and Big Time Becks for a match against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39, the rumored turn could happen at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The creative team could have her turn on Lynch to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#1. John Cena vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul is rumored to face John Cena in a blockbuster match at SummerSlam. The YouTube sensation had previously expressed his desire to lock horns with The Franchise Player in singles action and was gunning for the same.

While the high-profile encounter was in talks for WrestleMania 39, it couldn't come to fruition. Nonetheless, as per recent reports, John Cena vs. Logan Paul is all but locked in for the biggest WWE event of the summer.

Given his spectacular and power-packed performances, Logan deserves a big match against "Big Match John.'' Fans can expect fireworks if the duo collide with each other in August.

Do you want to see John Cena vs. Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes