5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take Monday Night Raw By Storm Tonight

Another monumental night awaits us

Last week's blockbuster main-event between Finn Balor and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Champion was sidelined by an unexpected return from the Hounds of Justice.

The Shield has reunited, for now, and with Braun Strowman waiting to cash-in his MITB, tonight's Monday Night Raw promises a breath-taking tale.

With Baron Corbin also appointed as the Acting General Manager of Raw, we could see a lot of different matches tonight, with heels probably getting the benefit of the opportunity.

Since WWE is not advertising any match for tonight, there's a certain possibility that Roman Reigns could go one-on-one in a thrilling showdown against the Monster Among Men.

With just three weeks left for Hell in a Cell, the creative team would be looking to book more feuds as the narrative advances tonight.

Here are the 5 blockbuster things that can take Monday Night Raw by storm.

#5 Baron Corbin books Ronda Rousey in a Handicap Match

Will the Rowdy One suffer the consequences tonight?

Ronda Rousey's Championship coronation ended on a predictable note, with the Rowdy One standing tall and Stephanie McMahon lying vulnerable in the middle of the ring.

While Kurt Angle has been relieved of his duties this week, Constable Corbin could step up and take the matter into his own hands.

With the Lone Wolf acting as the Acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw, the former United States Champion could punish Ronda Rousey for her actions last week.

Since the Rowdy One competing on WWE's flagship show could elevate the viewership, booking her in an ideal 3 on-1 Handicap Match seems like the best foot forward.

Considering that Alexa Bliss would be waiting in the back to get her hands on the Raw Women's Champion, a bout of this caliber could certainly provide other talents with some main-event exposure.

