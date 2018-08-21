5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By Storm Tonight

Rimika Saini FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.63K // 21 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The blue brand could take the world by storm tonight

In what was one of the most entertaining SummerSlams of this decade, WWE were able to engage the fans throughout with their unending twists and turns.

While Monday Night Raw was able to deliver a fine show, all eyes are on WWE SmackDown Live to deliver something unexpected and entertaining.

With SummerSlam proving to be a gigantic success, AJ Styles' epic rivalry with Samoa Joe could get more personal, as the Phenomenal One is advertised to have an exclusive interview tonight.

Considering the fact that Hell in a Cell is scheduled to be the next PPV in line, a lot can transpire tonight that can shock the entire WWE Universe.

Here are the 5 blockbuster things that can take SmackDown Live by storm tonight.

#5 The New Day wins the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships in dramatic fashion via SAnitY's interference

This could get interesting

In what could have been a great match, The Bludgeon Brothers proved quite decimating in their match-up against the New Day at SummerSlam.

While a rematch is booked for tonight's show, the creative team might go the distance and book something extraordinary to bring some much-needed limelight on the tag-team division.

Considering the fact that WWE has booked a No Disqualification stipulation to the bout, there could be a possibility of a shocking interference from SAnitY to invoke more excitement to this feud.

With Bludgeon Brothers booked like a force to reckon with, SAnitY's interference could bring them back to relevance and insert them into this feud to make it more entertaining and anticipating for Hell in a Cell.

1 / 5 NEXT