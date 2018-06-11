5 Bold Decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm

Two unexpected factions, a huge heel turn, and Dean Ambrose.

Things need to heat up on the red brand

Judging by the recent weeks of television, it's safe to say that the company is not delivering quality product to the WWE Universe.

Monday Night Raw is at an all-time low as far as storylines are concerned. Superstars like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins continue to enjoy their push while others are still trying to desperately grab that brass ring.

Since we are only two months away from Summer Slam, the creative team has some tough decisions to make.

While several shareholders are investing big in the company and turning it into a global phenomenon, the hardcore fans are struggling to care about the red brand.

So, without further ado, here are the 5 bold decisions that can take Monday Night Raw by storm.

#5 Roman Reigns aligns with the Authors of Pain

Is this the reason why Authors of Pain are off TV?

While this prediction relies solely on the speculation, booking it for real would turn Monday Night Raw into something exceptional.

For years the fans have been begging for Roman Reigns to turn heel and with Authors of Pain besides him, the Big Dog could rule the yard.

Considering the lack of credibility in the tag-team division, the recently drafted side could align with Vince's golden boy and involve themselves in meaningful storylines.

Since they are off-TV for so long, it would make sense for them to return with a bang. Roman Reigns does deserve to be treated as a main-event performer, but his character certainly does not stand out.

Joining forces with the Authors of Pain could give the Big Dog some much-needed momentum heading into the rest of 2018.