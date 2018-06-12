5 bold decisions that can take SmackDown Live by storm

A new WWE and US Champion, the end of Randy Orton, and a heel turn you never saw coming.

Abid Khan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 17:32 IST 2.46K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The blue brand is back on track

In comparison to Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live has actually shown some improvement in storytelling.

WWE continues to push the blue brand with quality in-ring bouts, and while doing so, the company is efficiently advancing the narrative.

Superstars like Daniel Bryan, the Miz, Samoa Joe, and Andrade 'Cien' Almas have been impressive since they showed up on SmackDown Live.

Despite arguably being a better show than Monday Night Raw, Shane O'Mac's army is yet to deliver something shocking and exceptional.

While the WWE Championship feud might irk some of the fan base, the consequences of that feud could be worthwhile in the longer run.

So without further ado, here are the 5 bold decisions that can take SmackDown Live by storm.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura feuds with the Charismatic Enigma

It's about time

If there's a momentous time for WWE to pull the trigger on this feud, it is now. Both the superstars have such strong personalities that they can deliver nothing less than excellence in the ring.

While it is highly unlikely that the Japanese sensation will win the WWE Championship, it is more favorable to move ahead and feud with the Charismatic Enigma.

The King of Strong Style has been quite vocal about the US champion on Twitter lately. Considering the match has been announced for tonight, a more viable option would be to build some tension between the two tonight.

Imagine the in-ring classics these two can give us. Despite it being a bold decision, it would be safe to put the US Championship on Nakamura.

Jeff Hardy vs Shinsuke Nakamura feuding into SummerSlam is everything the WWE Universe is yearning to see right now.