5 Bold decisions WWE needs to make at Money in the Bank

WWE has to make these choices to ensure the success of the PPV.

Who will be the next Mr. Money in the Bank?

The 2018 Money in the Bank PPV will emanate live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on 17th June 2018. The WWE has a stacked card for the event, and it looks captivating.

We are only three days away from the big event, and the WWE will hope to put on an outstanding show for the fans. The WWE product has struggled for the recent days, and the fans are reproachful of the current storylines. MITB has to deliver on all grounds to reestablish some pride for the WWE.

WWE needs to settle on some striking choices to guarantee the success of the PPV. The aftereffects of the occasion will have a long-term impact on their product and WWE can't afford to be complacent. Considering that, how about we take a gander at the five bold decisions WWE needs to make at Money in the Bank?

#5 Have Nia Jax defeat Ronda Rousey

Rousey made Nia Jax tap out on Raw.

Ronda Rousey will get her first title opportunity in the WWE when she faces Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship this Sunday at Money in the Bank.

The fans were incredulous of WWE's choice to give Rousey a title shot so soon as she joined the company only a few months prior. She was amidst a feud with Stephanie McMahon and was likely to continue after WrestleMania 34. But out of the blue WWE inserts Rousey into the Raw women's title picture.

Bits of gossips quote that Natalya will be the one to win the women's MITB ladder match and cash in on Rousey. But it would not make much sense to give Rousey a title run so soon with her having bad blood with the authority figures.

So it would be the right decision to have Rousey lose the match with Stephanie McMahon doing her dirty works to keep Rousey away from the Raw women's title.