5 Bold Predictions For Super Show-Down

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 940 // 06 Oct 2018, 02:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This rivalry certainly isn't over.

Super Show-Down will take place this Saturday on the WWE Network. The likes of The Shield, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Becky Lynch, & the Bella Twins will be in action.

The matches included on the card are Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics, Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship, The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, The Shield vs The Dogs of War in a 6-Man Tag Team match, and Undertaker vs Triple H.

#5 Buddy Murphy defeats Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in his homeland

Buddy Murphy was unsuccessful in his first attempt to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

Cedric Alexander has been Cruiserweight Champion for 179 days. He has defeated the likes of Kalisto, Mustafa Ali, TJP, Hideo Itami, Drew Gulak, and even his opponent Buddy Murphy.

When Cedric Alexander faced Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Championship the first time, he was in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. That gave him an undeniable advantage.

Buddy Murphy will have that advantage when he competes in his homeland against Cedric Alexander tomorrow. Buddy Murphy will take advantage of this and could become champion even though it is reported that there will be no title changes.

1 / 5 NEXT