×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Bold predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Jun 2019, 19:21 IST

What does WWE's newest PPV have to offer?
What does WWE's newest PPV have to offer?

WWE will host the first-ever Stomping Grounds PPV this Sunday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. WWE completed the build-up towards the PPV as of the latest episode of SmackDown Live. The show features nine matches in the card so far, and we can expect WWE to add more to the line-up before Sunday.

WWE is facing a lot of trouble in selling out the event, which is why they decided to shake-up the card to bring in more attendance to the show. WWE added three more matches to the line-up this week including two title matches for the US & SmackDown Tag titles and a tag team match with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Big E & Xavier Woods.

With AEW gaining more popularity day by day, WWE has to make sure the success of the event to keep their reputation in the market. The fans are already complaining about the matches being too repetitive, and WWE has a tough task ahead to justify the card they have put together for the event.

With that in mind, let's look at five bold predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Lacey Evans wins the Raw Women's Championship

Becky No Belts is imminent this Sunday!
Becky No Belts is imminent this Sunday!

The fans will always remember the inspiring story of Becky Lynch’s rise to the top of the WWE women’s division. WWE made sure Lynch looked like a star throughout the storyline, and she made history by becoming a double champion in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Now she has a new adversary in the Sassy Southern Belle, Lacey Evans. Evans cost Lynch the SmackDown Women's title at MITB after she failed to take the Raw Women's title from the Man.

The Classy Lady will get another opportunity at the Raw Women's title at Stomping Grounds. Lacey Evans promised Lynch would become Becky No Belts this Sunday and that could come to fruition this Sunday. 

Advertisement

Becky Lynch’s title reign is losing its aura, and we could see the Man falling to the Woman’s Right this Sunday at Stomping Grounds.





1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds New Day Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Advertisement
WWE News: Three Championship matches announced for WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds (23rd June 2019): Start Time (US, UK), Predictions, Location & more of Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Marquee Match Announced for WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at WWE Stomping Grounds PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning big shake-up before WWE Stomping Grounds?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage update on atmosphere around Stomping Grounds being similar to 'In Your House' era
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Sami Zayn must be chosen as the special guest referee for WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE: Predicting Becky Lynch's Opponents for WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 reasons why Vince McMahon won’t let Seth Rollins lose his Universal Championship 
RELATED STORY
3 shocking things that could happen at WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us