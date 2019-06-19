5 Bold predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds

What does WWE's newest PPV have to offer?

WWE will host the first-ever Stomping Grounds PPV this Sunday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. WWE completed the build-up towards the PPV as of the latest episode of SmackDown Live. The show features nine matches in the card so far, and we can expect WWE to add more to the line-up before Sunday.

WWE is facing a lot of trouble in selling out the event, which is why they decided to shake-up the card to bring in more attendance to the show. WWE added three more matches to the line-up this week including two title matches for the US & SmackDown Tag titles and a tag team match with Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Big E & Xavier Woods.

With AEW gaining more popularity day by day, WWE has to make sure the success of the event to keep their reputation in the market. The fans are already complaining about the matches being too repetitive, and WWE has a tough task ahead to justify the card they have put together for the event.

With that in mind, let's look at five bold predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds.

#5 Lacey Evans wins the Raw Women's Championship

Becky No Belts is imminent this Sunday!

The fans will always remember the inspiring story of Becky Lynch’s rise to the top of the WWE women’s division. WWE made sure Lynch looked like a star throughout the storyline, and she made history by becoming a double champion in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Now she has a new adversary in the Sassy Southern Belle, Lacey Evans. Evans cost Lynch the SmackDown Women's title at MITB after she failed to take the Raw Women's title from the Man.

The Classy Lady will get another opportunity at the Raw Women's title at Stomping Grounds. Lacey Evans promised Lynch would become Becky No Belts this Sunday and that could come to fruition this Sunday.

Becky Lynch’s title reign is losing its aura, and we could see the Man falling to the Woman’s Right this Sunday at Stomping Grounds.

