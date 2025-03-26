5 Bold predictions for Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to lock horns at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple-Threat match. All three men have been trying to take each other down for quite some time now, and last week's SmackDown finally made their match official.

Reigns, Punk, and Rollins share a lot of history, which makes this rivalry even more interesting. With a stage like WrestleMania set to feature a massive match like this, the excitement among the WWE Universe is off the charts.

Let's check out a few things that could happen during their match.

#5. CM Punk could win and get added to Cody vs. Cena on Night Two

The Best in the World is clearly one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster lately and is a favorite to win the Triple Threat match. Besides, CM Punk already has a favor from Paul Heyman lying in his back pocket and could use it at any moment, likely at the Grandest Stage of them All.

Punk could win the Triple Threat match and use his favor to get added to the main event of WrestleMania 41 between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. This could make the Second City Saint's dream of main eventing WrestleMania come true and allow him to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#4. The Rock to cost Roman Reigns?

The People's Champion might not be in action at WrestleMania 41, but he would clearly make his presence felt during the show. While The Rock is currently engaged in a storyline with Cody Rhodes alongside heel John Cena, he might want to make it a faction.

The Brahma Bull could cost Roman Reigns his Triple Threat match at the show and potentially add Rollins under his wings, which could make things easier for the Best in the World.

#3. Brock Lesnar might interfere

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE TV since 2023, and his fans are now impatient to watch him back in the squared circle again.

With the conditions going on, a frustrated Paul Heyman could bring Lesnar back on TV to unleash an attack on all three stars. This would lead to The Beast Incarnate aligning with a heel Paul Heyman.

#2. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins might re-form The Shield

The saga between the three stars would bring back memories from their Shield era, and WWE could use it to capitalize on the excitement for the storyline.

With both Reigns and Rollins having issues with CM Punk, they could team up to take the Best in the World down.

This could lead to the Shield re-forming with a potential storyline before a mega feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins starts.

#1. Paul Heyman could turn on both Roman and Punk to help Seth Rollins win

One of the most unexpected historical moments could be written if Paul Heyman ends up betraying Roman Reigns and CM Punk and helping Seth Rollins win the match. The Hall of Famer might be quite frustrated with the endless possibilities of what could happen between Reigns and Punk, mainly because of him.

A potential betrayal to align with Seth Rollins would not only be written down as one of the most unexpected swerves in history but also make a plethora of storylines possible. Time will now tell what happens when the three megastars collide at WrestleMania.

