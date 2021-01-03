5 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2021: Massive debut, WWE Hall of Famer has his retirement match against NXT Champion?

WWE has seen a lot of ups and downs in its history but 2020 was undoubtedly one of the weirdest years for them as well as the entire professional wrestling industry. It almost seemed as if WWE will have to shut its programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Vince McMahon had other plans as they continued with the weekly shows and pay-per-views, even without any live fans.

Well, 2020 is in the history books now as we have officially entered 2021. The entire world is hoping for the situation to normalize and for things to get better. As for WWE, they would surely be planning to get the fans back to the arenas as soon as possible. But there is a lot more that could happen to make this year a memorable one.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE in 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these would you like to see the most.

#5 Keith Lee will join WWE RAW faction The Hurt Business

Keith Lee needs to join The Hurt Business! #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pQjrSu9Vbd — NO FILTER (@pipebombzz) December 22, 2020

The return of MVP to WWE has been one of the most underappreciated parts of 2020. MVP joining hands with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin to form The Hurt Business turned out to be one of the best decisions of the last year. The addition of Cedric Alexander has further strengthened the group. There is no denying that MVP has brought back the career of all these three Superstars back on track on RAW.

The faction currently holds the United States title and the RAW tag team titles, leaving just the WWE Championship out of their grasp. But who's to say they are done hiring? One Superstar who could fit perfectly with them is the former NXT Champion, Keith Lee. It is pretty evident that Keith Lee's babyface character hasn't been as successful as it was on NXT.

Keith Lee Turns Heel at the Royal Rumble, joining The Hurt Business & winning the Rumble Match.



At WrestleMania 37 Keith Lee defeats Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Title.



The Hurt Business hold all the gold.



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/uVFO9RYnPz — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) December 21, 2020

Can WWE make things interesting by letting Keith Lee turn heel and join The Hurt Business?