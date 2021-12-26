5 Bold Predictions for WWE in 2022: Epic Roman Reigns twist, Massive return, Vince McMahon steps down

The year 2021 turned out to be a very mixed one for WWE. After having their shows without fans for more than a year, the company finally returned to live touring in the second half of 2021.

However, everything was not sunshine as WWE faced massive criticism for releasing a huge chunk of its roster, including several top names like Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, and others.

With 2022 just a few days away, the global juggernaut would want to correct their mistakes and improve on a lot of things. The competition from AEW is getting tougher, and WWE would want to make sure they don't take this lightly before it's too late. We could see several major things in the company by this time next year.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE in 2022. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and the same, as well as your own predictions.

#5 Roman Reigns remains the WWE Universal Champion throughout 2022

The only champion in WWE who has held onto their title from this time last year is none other than the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Having won the title at Payback 2020, The Tribal Chief has held it for over 450 days now.

It's not common to see such a long reign in Vince McMahon's promotion these days, but Reigns has been on another level. His character work, promos, as well as matches, have been exceptional, and the biggest question has been - who will finally defeat him?

Having held the title for so long, many believe that he will finally drop it at WrestleMania 38 next year, possibly to Brock Lesnar. Especially with Paul Heyman seemingly no longer by his side, Roman Reigns' title reign looks to be in danger.

However, a perfect twist in the tale could be for Heyman to pull off a double-cross on Lesnar, helping Reigns remain the Universal Champion.

Our first bold prediction for WWE in 2022 is that Roman Reigns will remain the Universal Champion throughout the next year as well. If that happens, he would have held the title for over 800 days, creating a massive record.

Of course, this would require some amazing booking from the company so that the character doesn't get stale.

