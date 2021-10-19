5 Bold Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Two top titles change hands, Goldberg makes a big announcement  

We are merely a few days away from WWE's next big Saudi Arabia pay-per-view as Crown Jewel 2021 will take place this Thursday.

The company has done an impressive job with the match card and it is now up to them to deliver with it at the show. As per recent reports, WWE plans to improve the "glorified house show" image of this Saudi Arabia pay-per-views and make them a must-watch with future implications. To ensure that, Vince McMahon's promotion could take some interesting decisions.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for Crown Jewel 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the show.

#5 Paul Heyman helps Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Arguably the most anticipated match heading into Crown Jewel 2021 is the Universal Championship battle between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief has been dominating the WWE roster for well over a year now. But he will face his toughest challenge yet in the form of The Beast Incarnate.

The biggest question heading into this battle is Paul Heyman's loyalty. Lesnar has done an incredible job with his mind games, making Reigns doubt whether Heyman is really by his side.

Many fans are wondering whether Paul Heyman will turn on Roman Reigns to go back to his previous client. As interesting as that would be, it might not be the best idea in the longer run. Brock Lesnar should not become the Universal Champion at Crown Jewel.

However, Heyman should definitely be involved in the match in some manner. How? By helping Reigns defeat Lesnar, thus proving his loyalty to his Tribal Chief. If the plan is to have the two face each other again at WrestleMania 38, WWE could always pick this angle up from here, claiming that it was all part of The Beast Incarnate's plan.

