5 Bold predictions for WWE Extreme Rules: Roman Reigns' faction gets a new member, Former champion returns as a heel

We are just a few days away from Extreme Rules 2021, set to take place on September 26, 2021, live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Advertised as "the one night that WWE goes extreme", the company has surprisingly not announced any stipulations for the matches on the card except for one. Hopefully, there will be some last-minute stipulation announcements.

Nonetheless, a total of six matches have been announced so far with five titles on the line. WWE's last pay-per-view, SummerSlam 2021, saw fans get multiple surprises and twists. If that is anything to go by, Extreme Rules this Sunday could be an exciting show.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for Extreme Rules 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the pay-per-view.

#5 Naomi turns heel and joins Roman Reigns and The Usos at WWE Extreme Rules

The Bloodline has established itself as the most dominating faction in WWE currently. Led by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the faction has huge potential to bring in new members and give their careers a push.

At Extreme Rules, we might see a new member join hands with Reigns and The Usos. This could be none other than former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Married to Jimmy Uso in real life, she fits perfectly into the whole family theme of the faction.

Over the last few weeks, Naomi has been having issues with authority figure Sonya Deville, who hasn't given her an opportunity. Frustrated by this, she might just snap and join hands with The Tribal Chief.

Having a female representative would further strengthen The Bloodline and push Naomi back to the top of SmackDown's women's division. There are so many stories that WWE could tell if they go ahead with this.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das