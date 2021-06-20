5 Bold Predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Current champion makes a shocking announcement, Massive return

We are less than 36 hours away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. The pay-per-view will most likely be WWE's last one in the ThunderDome as the promotion is set to resume live touring next month.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches are scheduled to take place at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. This includes two Hell in a Cell matches, one for the WWE Championship and the other for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio, originally announced for WWE Hell in a Cell, was brought forward and took place on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Truth be told, WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 doesn't have the most exciting match card. There are multiple rematches and it is relatively easy for a long-time fan to figure out the winners. In fact, reports suggest that none of the titles will change hands at the PPV. To make things interesting, WWE could make a few bold decisions.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

#5 Alexa Bliss appears with a new look at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss is set to take on Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Bliss has taken her dark character to a whole new level after WrestleMania 37, especially with the introduction of her doll - Lilly.

Fans are still speculating about the significance of Lilly and one of the most common theories is that she is a darker alter ego of Alexa Bliss. WWE has made it clear that Lilly is playing mind games with Shayna Baszler and this Sunday, things could become eerier.

Alexa Bliss could appear with a new look during her match against Shayna Baszler at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021. Her look could be somewhat inspired by Lilly, or she could just get a haunting mask of her own. In many ways, it could be a female version of The Fiend, which would make things interesting once Bray Wyatt returns.

