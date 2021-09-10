5 Bold Predictions for SmackDown at MSG this week: Massive debut, The Undertaker puts over top WWE star

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be a special one as the show will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden. WWE's Blue brand has made a special place in the heart of the pro wrestling community and has proven to be the superior show compared to Monday Night RAW recently.

The company has already made multiple major announcements for SmackDown this week and the show looks stacked. With All Elite Wrestling being in the headlines everywhere recently, WWE would want to deliver a solid show and make a statement.

Here are five bold predictions for this week's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 The Demon King returns to WWE after over two years on SmackDown

Is The Demon Finn Balor out for revenge on Roman Reigns? 🍿 pic.twitter.com/c48PwOg9RM — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) September 5, 2021

Friday Night SmackDown this week could see the massive return of the fan-favorite alter-ego of Finn Balor, The Demon King. With spectacular body paint and other-worldly aggression, Balor becomes much more dangerous as The Demon King.

Last week, he faced Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of the show. While Reigns walked away with the victory, the lights of the arena turned red for a split second, something that many consider to be a tease for the return of The Demon King.

Balor has not tapped into his darker side in WWE for over two years now, even during his entire run in NXT as The Prince. However, we might see the character return this week on the Blue brand and attack The Tribal Chief.

WWE has already announced that Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Finn Balor at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view. However, the stakes of that match could be raised with Balor competing as his alter-ego.

It should be noted that he is undefeated on the main roster whenever he competes as The Demon King, something that would make him a considerable threat to Reigns' Universal title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das