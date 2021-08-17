5 Bold Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2021: Former champion joins Roman Reigns' faction, Massive return 

We are merely a few days away from WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer as SummerSlam 2021 will take place this weekend on August 21, live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The card for the pay-per-view is stacked with some huge matches like Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship and Edge vs. Seth Rollins. A total of ten matches have been announced so far, seven of them for championships.

With so much going on in the world of pro wrestling, WWE would like to hit a home run with SummerSlam this Saturday and could take some bold decisions.

Your official #SummerSlam poster is HERE.



Let's take a look at five bold predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. Which match are you looking forward to the most?

#5 Bobby Lashley defeats Goldberg at SummerSlam, Big E cashes in

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend his title at SummerSlam against Hall of Famer Goldberg in a marquee match. The match between these two heavyweights is expected to be short but explosive.

Considering the booking on RAW recently, it's tough to rule out Goldberg becoming the new WWE Champion at the pay-per-view. However, that would certainly lead to a massive fan backlash. Instead, it would be better for the company to let Lashley go over the former Universal Champion.

A twist in the tale could be that following The All Mighty's successful title defense, Big E could make his way to the ring and cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

The New Day member won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match last month, much to the delight of fans. He has had some hilarious backstage segments with Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman on SmackDown, teasing a cash-in on the Universal Champion.

However, it would make more sense storyline-wise for him to go after Bobby Lashley to take revenge for his New Day brothers. Big E might walk out of SummerSlam 2021 as the new WWE Champion.

