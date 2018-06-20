5 Booking Decisions WWE Got COMPLETELY Wrong At Money in the Bank 2018

A lot went right at Money in the Bank. A lot went wrong too. Find out the booking decisions WWE got completely wrong at Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank is finally in the books. The WWE had to put on a stellar event after the sub-par show that was Backlash. They were mostly successful and while it can be argued that the NXT Takeover event the previous night was considerably superior, Money in the Bank was a pretty great show in its own right.

Despite all its positives, there were a number of questionable booking decisions that put a damper on the show and you can't help wonder why the WWE did what they did. Some of the calls were real head-scratchers, so let's check out the 5 things that WWE got completely wrong at Money in the Bank.

#5 Having Rollins retain his Intercontinental Title

Elias making way for Ziggler? Really?

There is no denying that Seth Rollins has been absolutely fantastic as the Intercontinental Champion. He has been a fighting champion, has been regularly involved in the best segments of the night and has put on stellar performances without fail. However, all good things must come to an end.

Elias has gone from strength-to-strength with every passing week and is destined for gold. He could have potentially won his first title at Money in the Bank but was ultimately unsuccessful. His loss stung, but it was understandable. However, the next night, Rollins lost his title to Dolph Ziggler on Raw! Putting the belt on Ziggler may be WWE's way of segueing Rollins into a feud with McIntyre, but there must have been a better way to do it. Ziggler winning the belt from Rollins is rather underwhelming and it hurts all the more knowing that Elias lost out to Ziggler, who has struggled for relevancy for a long time while Elias has thrived.

If the plan was always for Rollins to drop the belt, then he should have dropped it to Elias. The Drifter would have made a fantastic champion and the win would have established him as a threat to the main-event elite. Alas, that did not happen and now The Show-Off is IC Champion once more.