5 booking steps for Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

Divesh Merani ANALYST 22 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST

This is possibly going to be the best main roster feud of the decade.

The Miz and Daniel Bryan have a history. They have a long history. That is what will make their impending feud one of the best in years. It started when The Miz was appointed as Daniel Bryan's pro on the original game-show version of NXT.

The two of them were polar opposites. Daniel Bryan was already an experienced wrestler but had no charisma, while The Miz was great on the mic but was not that great inside the ring. Those two opposites attracted and we got an enthralling story from it.

After Daniel Bryan returned at SummerSlam 2010 to be on Team WWE against the Nexus, he went into his much-awaited rivalry with the then-United States Champion.

Bryan would win the US Title after a great match at Night Of Champions and the two did not have many intense encounters until after the Flying Goat retired. Daniel Bryan became the General Manager of the rebranded Smackdown Live and the host of the Blue brand's weekly post-talk show, Talking Smack.

It was on the set of Talking Smack where tensions rose again. Bryan had just dismissed The Miz's safe wrestling style as cowardly and what happened next, changed The Miz's career for good. He cut an amazing promo, sparking many truth bombs about Bryan in the process. The Smackdown GM was legitimately upset and walked away from the set. The Miz had become an overnight star.

Since then, The Miz and Daniel Bryan have been at a brilliant war of words. We have been hoping for a payoff of some sort to this verbal feud and when Bryan was finally medically cleared to wrestle, this was the one match everybody had in their minds.

The WWE has done a great job at building up the excitement for this feud with little subtleties from both Miz and Bryan making it even better. Their "match" during the No.1 Contender's Gauntlet on Smackdown last month was the perfect way to build even more heat on The Miz, as he took advantage of an attack from the Bludgeon Brothers to quickly score a pin against the fallen hero. Now, it looks like Daniel Bryan and The Miz are FINALLY going to punch each other in the face at SummerSlam.

This has already been the best WWE main roster storyline in years before any proper physical contact between the two rivals. Now it is on to the physical part of this rivalry. This is how WWE should book the feud between The Miz and Daniel Bryan.

#5 The Miz beats Daniel Bryan at Summerslam

The Miz would get nuclear heat if he wins at Summerslam.

This may not be the ideal result for the WWE Universe, but keep in mind that this story is nowhere near complete. After weeks of lashing out at each other on Smackdown, Daniel Bryan and The Miz finally get their hands on each other in a pay-per-view setting.

A match which is two years in the making, a feud that technically began on the first episode of NXT back in February 2010. The two of them just take out everything that they have for each other in this match. It is brutal, hard-hitting and supreme in storytelling. We see everything, from dropkicks to DDTs, from German suplexes to the “Yes” kicks, from both sides.

Both Daniel Bryan and The Miz prove each other wrong. Bryan shows that he isn't one dimensional and does not rely on his greatest hits. He busts out different moves, while Miz proves that he is not a bad wrestler.

The A-Lister has improved immensely in the ring ever since his verbal war with Bryan began. This would just be the continuation of his fine work between the ropes. These two mortal enemies go at each other for about 18 to 20 minutes in a match which only very few wrestlers would be able to pull off.

The Miz cheats and hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Daniel Bryan to finally put an end to this barnburner of a match. He stands tall and soaks in all the boos and I tell you, the boos will be deafening. He has been talking trash about Bryan for two years and he is the one who is standing at the end of it all.

After the Miz is done gloating, he goes to the back and we see Daniel Bryan alone in the ring. He is distraught and has an unsure look on his face. He walks up the ramp to an immense applause from the Brooklyn crowd, maybe there was a reason why WWE booked Daniel Bryan to lose. Maybe he won't be there anymore.

