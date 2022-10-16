5 Botches you probably missed this week on WWE TV

WWE's episodes of SmackDown and RAW have been somewhat successful this week as part of the fallout from Extreme Rules.

This week also saw the returns of Bray Wyatt and The Good Brothers, as well as Rey Mysterio switching brands. While there have been many memorable moments over the past seven days, there were also some that many WWE stars would prefer to be forgotten.

The following list looks at five of the biggest botches from this week on WWE TV.

#5/4. Maryse botched a cake spot and got out of the ring on WWE RAW

Maryse didn't have a great time making her return to RAW this week as she looked to celebrate The Miz's birthday. After Dexter Lumis crashed the party, The Miz was able to get away but not before he accidentally knocked his wife into his birthday cake. This is the usual spot that happens as part of these segments, but Maryse slipped and was unable to make proper contact with the cake.

A few minutes after Maryse left the ring, she malfunctioned with her clothes and showed off a little more than she meant to, whilst making her way up the ramp.

#3. Braun Strowman sandbagged

Braun Strowman took on two local talents this week on SmackDown, which then led to MVP and Omos seemingly laying down a challenge to The Monster of all Monsters. Ahead of Omos' disruption, one of the stars facing Braun went on to sandbag him whilst he was being set up for a powerbomb, making the move so much more difficult.

Michael Cole also botched and called him The Monster Among Monsters whilst commentating on the match when his nickname was "The Monster of all Monsters."

#2. Sheamus drops Rey Mysterio on his head

This week on SmackDown, the main event was a fatal four-way match to crown the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Karrion Kross was originally scheduled to be a part of the show, but he was replaced by Rey Mysterio, who not only switched brands but also went on to win the match.

Mysterio was ready to quit earlier in the night but he has now become the number one contender to challenge GUNTHER for his title. It was a night to remember for Mysterio, apart from one slight botch when he looked to deliver a Corkscrew Moonsault to the outside and Sheamus caught him wrong which led to him landing on his head.

#1. Kofi Kingston on the top rope

Kofi Kingston kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown by taking on Sami Zayn, and the issues between The Bloodline and The New Day continued, but Zayn was able to pick up the win over Kingston whilst also helping the former WWE Champion avoid a career-ending botch.

Kingston climbed the ropes and looked to be going for a Hurricanrana but missed, luckily Zayn was able to catch him and soften the blow on his landing which could have been much worse had he fallen from the top rope. Sami's quick thinking meant that he was able to cover for the botch quite well and Kingston was able to finish the match.

