5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw February 13th, 2017

See Enzo's awkward exit over the top rope along with Bayley's near-tragic slip up!

15 Feb 2017

Raw had its share of moments this week

It’s not too often that WWE can play with our emotions so much. After the most recent episode of Raw, they most certainly did that. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens fell victim to the breakup everyone knew was inevitable yet it was still very much painful. Why couldn’t they be together forever?

JeriKO’s Festival of Friendship, which turned out to be poorly named spectacle in hindsight, offered several outrageous moments to this edition of this article series.

Along with those entries, Emmalina’s long awaited debut, Enzo Amore’s poorly executed exit of the ring, and Bayley’s slip up off the top rope join the gifs. There’s plenty to relive from this important Raw.

So without further delay, here are the 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments of the night...

#5 She’s finally here!

After 17 long weeks of waiting, Emmalina finally showed her face on Raw. She walked out in a stunning formal dress only for the entire thing to be one big troll.

In her brief time on the mic, she stated that now that the transition from Emma to Emmalina is complete, she will now re-transition back to Emma. Really? We have to wait even more? What was the point of all of this?

It’s a shame that Emma has been off television for a such a long time, only for her to now potentially miss even more time. She’s actually a good wrestler who could be competing.