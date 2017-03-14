5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw March 13th, 2017

Watch Bayley whiff a kick to the head and also way too much of T.J. Perkin's butt!

The Big Show announced his participation in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

If you told me before Monday night that the major story on Raw was going to be about Stephanie McMahon ordering Mick Foley to find a member of the roster to fire, I would’ve absolutely dreaded the show. Authority angles are usually not good, especially between those two. However, they both took over many segments of the show including the main event and in hindsight, it was well executed. It was, dare I say, good. How did WWE get something like this right?

A couple of aspects of the Mick Foley firing angle will be explored in this edition of Raw’s botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments, but there’s plenty more to roast. Bayley totally missed a kick in her match, T.J. Perkins showed way more skin than should be allowed on a family program, and Big E made a funny in the background of a serious moment with Mick Foley. There are plenty of GIFs in this article that you likely missed, even if you watched the show.

So without further delay, here are the 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments from this episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Big E is totally not taking this seriously

The main story of Raw revolved around Stephanie McMahon wanting Mick Foley to fire a weak member of the Raw roster. Mick didn’t want to do that and before he came out to announce his decision, he made his walk of shame to ring.

Random staffers and wrestlers littered the hallway, including New Day. Big E obviously loves the camera. He took over this incredibly brief serious moment and showed the world his bare chest. It didn’t fit in with Foley’s tone but at least it was a funny easter egg.