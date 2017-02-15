5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (February 14th, 2017)

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 11:43 IST

Plenty of noteworthy moments on this week’s edition of SmackDown Live

It’s always fun when a main event delivers and on this edition of SmackDown Live, an amazing Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship was witnessed. Bray Wyatt put his newly won WWE Championship on the line against the two men who both had valid claims for a rematch and it was exciting.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Eater of Worlds also had to withstand a pre-match attack by his former Family member, Luke Harper. The Champ had his work cut out for him.

Bray ultimately stood tall and retained his title, a first notch in his reign that he’ll definitely want to remember.

Other moments from the show that maybe WWE as a whole wouldn’t want to be remembered include Konnor forgetting the existence of tag ropes, electrical equipment that exploded in the sheer anticipation of a Dean Ambrose bump, and a table in the main event that A.J. Styles could not break on his first impact.

Actually, the table thing was really cool – you’ll definitely want to follow to the end of this article to see that gif.

Five of the most botchy and outrageous moments from the night have been prepared for your viewing pleasure, so go ahead and check out these SmackDown Live highlights...

#5 A ruined trip

SmackDown Live came to us from Anaheim, California this week. Google informs me that the distance from Australia to California is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 8,000 miles. That’s a long distance to travel for a champion that no longer carries a title.

The fans who made that yellow sign behind John Cena’s head crossed the Pacific Ocean because they wanted to see the 16x World Champion. He still can technically be called the 16x World Champion, but adding the caveat of “former” to that claim has got to be at least a little bit of a bummer for them.

Hopefully, they made a several-day WWE vacation out of this and at least got to witness him come into the Elimination Chamber on Sunday carrying the strap.