5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (March 14th, 2017)

See Shane McMahon's head blood and Mojo Rawley's chest sweat! Both were gross!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 15 Mar 2017, 09:33 IST

AJ and Shane stole tonight’s show

The Road to WrestleMania continues on for the WWE’s blue brand with this episode of SmackDown hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There was an Olympic gold medal buzz in the air even though there never was an appearance from Kurt Angle.

What we did get instead was a truly spectacular moment courtesy of AJ Styles and Shane McMahon.

The backstage brawl became the big story of the night as it offered a firing, visible head trauma, and officially set up a WrestleMania singles match. A couple of the entries this time around revolve around those developments and they will be broken down thoroughly.

Other botchy highlights from the night include a decimated announce team that was unintentionally refreshing as well as a stomach-turning taunt by Mojo Rawley. The Mojo moment doesn’t necessarily warrant an advisory or caution but you might want to dismiss small children from the room before seeing that gif.

So without any further delay, here are the 5 botchiest and most outrageous moments from this episode of SmackDown Live!

#5 Tears for a missing Mauro

Sometimes you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Due to some late season winter weather, SmackDown’s typically crowded four-man announce table was cut in half. The bad in this scenario was that Mauro Ranallo wasn’t there to handle the play-by-play. That’s an absence that will always be felt.

The good in this is that WWE had no choice but to run a two-man team. Not only was this just refreshing not to have so many voices competing but JBL and Tom Phillips are a decent pair.

Also, David Otunga was missing. His case wasn’t necessarily due to the weather; he filming a movie or something. For one magnificent night, the husband of Jennifer Hudson was not there. It was heavenly.