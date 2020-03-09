5 botches you missed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There were some shocking botches last night at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber took over Philadelphia last night as the main roster looked to finalize their trip to WrestleMania. The Chamber was the final pay-per-view stop on The Road to WrestleMania and would secure at least one match for the show.

It was obvious that WWE saw this as just a filler pay-per-view since none of the main men or women's Championships were on the line, with the likes of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Bayley, and Becky Lynch not scheduled to defend at the show.

Lynch was seen in a backstage segment but wasn't part of the main show, instead, the women were able to main event in her absence and Shayna Baszler became the number one contender for her Championship. Sami Zayn also managed to pick up his first Championship in his main roster career when he defeated Braun Strowman, and The Undertaker continued to tease a match with AJ Styles.

The Chamber obviously opens up a number of issues for many stars, which makes it the perfect place for botches.

#5 Curt Hawkins missed the kick

The kick after the knee pic.twitter.com/894NwuTtjJ — ⏸ (@uncle_callum) March 9, 2020

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder took on The Viking Raiders in an obvious filler match on the pre-show last night, since this wasn't announced before the show. It was a match that Hawkins and Ryder were obviously going to lose since The Viking Raiders needed to get back to winning ways after their loss to The O.C. back at Super ShowDown.

Erik and Ivar have been underutilized recently on WWE TV, but this win was shaded somewhat by the fact that there were some interesting botches throughout.

The main one came when Hawkins looked to deliver a kick to Erik. It isn't all that obvious from the camera angle, but if you look carefully you can see that Erik holds his head when the kick actually hits him on the leg.

1 / 5 NEXT