5 Boxers who have appeared in WWE

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Over the years, WWE has evolved to be the apex of sports entertainment. In their attempt to garner audiences from different sports, WWE has often involved eminent personalities in the weekly programmings or pay-per-views.

Actors, singers, mixed martial artists, boxers and several other notable performers have appeared in WWE since its inception. Be it the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, or reputed rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, or Pitbull, or someone like Arnold Schwarzenegger, many prominent figures have been associated with the promotion some way or the other.

While some of them have just appeared for one or two skits in WWE, others got into a physical confrontation with the Superstars involved which have resulted in heavy box-office matchups as well.

In this regard, we look back at some of the renowned boxers who have made their presence felt in the squared circle throughout the years.

Honorable mention: James Douglas

Hulk Hogan with Buster Douglas

As we promised to mention the top 5 boxers only, James "Buster" Douglas couldn't take up a spot in the list. However, his involvement with WWE deserves a mention.

In February 1990, Hulk Hogan was slated to collide against Randy Savage for the WWE World Championship with Mike Tyson serving as the special guest referee. Tyson lost the Heavyweight Boxing Championship to James Douglas and as a result, canceled several scheduled appearances. WWE then contacted Douglas to be the new match official, to which he readily agreed.

At The Main Event III, Hogan successfully retained over Randy Savage and post-match, it was Buster Douglas who knocked out the Macho Man for getting into his face. That was the only occasion James Douglas would appear for WWE.

Interestingly enough, Buster would go on to lose the Heavyweight Boxing Championship to the first pick in this list, Evander Holyfield.

