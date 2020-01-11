5 Brock Lesnar scenarios that shouldn't play out at the Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar will be the number one entrant in this year's Royal Rumble

On Monday night, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman made their way to the ring to announce what was in store for the WWE Champion. While the fans were laying in wait to hear who The Beast's next opponent would be, Paul Heyman made, what he called an unprecedented announcement. To everyone's surprise, Heyman announced that his client, Brock Lesnar was officially announcing his entry in the Royal Rumble. Not only will the current WWE Champion participate in the 30-man match, but he will also be the first entrant.

This announcement opened up a lot of questions, rather than answering them. As the build to the event progresses, questions that are churning in the minds of the fans may be answered. Until then, all we know is that Brock Lesnar will be participating in the Royal Rumble. While this move is interesting and fresh ideas can be tried out, here are five scenarios that WWE must refrain from playing out.

#5 Lesnar wins the Rumble

Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble in 2003

This is one scenario that I bet that nobody wants to see. This may just bring us one step closer to a dream match between The Beast and The Fiend. But then again, the essence of the Royal Rumble is lost if this is what WWE has planned for us.

The entire feel-good moment or the moment that the crowd cheers the winner on because he deserved to win will be lost. Not that Lesnar doesn't deserve to win the match, but this match is used to boost a Superstar's career and live his dream of main eventing WrestleMania.

Lesnar has already won a Royal Rumble match back in 2003 and that was his time to shine. He has achieved almost everything that the industry has to offer and doesn't need this achievement under his belt. Another Superstar who the crowd would love to shout out for should be the one to walk away with his ticket to WrestleMania.

