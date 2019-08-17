5 Buddy Murphy matches we can't wait to see on the main roster

For quite some time now, Buddy Murphy has been one of the best wrestlers in the WWE, but for some reason, he hasn't been given opportunities to shine. Fortunately, he was shoe-horned into the Roman Reigns story, and it resulted in the singles contest on the latest edition of SmackDown Live, and after that classic bout, he will no longer be WWE's Best Kept Secret. While he ended up on the losing end of the contest, hanging in there with Roman Reigns opened the eyes of many in the WWE Universe, so the future is clearly bright for Murphy.

The Australian born Murphy has had quite a bit of success in WWE on his way to SmackDown Live, and following his incredible match with Roman Reigns, it's clear that WWE has no choice but to push the former Cruiserweight Champion. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look at the future of WWE, and 5 big time matches from Buddy Murphy that we need to see.

#5 Ricochet

Ricochet is arguably the best high-flier in WWE, and already one of the best in company history, so pairing him up with a hard-hitting heel like Murphy would make for one hell of a bout. We've seen what Buddy did with Ali and Cedric Alexander on 205 Live, so putting him in there on a bigger stage with the best flier in the company would be a genuine Match of the Year contender.

They're on the opposite rosters right now, so this may take quite some time to get too, but given how talented both men are, it's only a matter of time until they're both consistently in the main event. WWE clearly understand just how good both men are, and if they can put together a great story to go with the in-ring work, this could be must-see TV.

