5 burning questions after Seth Rollins destroyed Firefly Fun House

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 741 // 18 Oct 2019, 13:13 IST

Why did Seth Rollins burn it down?

WWE made one of the most controversial moves of the new era by having Seth Rollins burn the Firefly Fun House to the ground. While some fans are sure to despise this segment, this move might have been a way to set up something bigger. Beyond that, it may have finally revealed the inner workings of The Fiend's character as a whole.

Whether that turns out to be true or not is anyone's guess and will depend on what the company has planned, but the segment has left the WWE Universe with some questions that need to be answered. The problem, however, is whether the company can adequately answer the fan's questions.

With Seth Rollins burning down the entire set of the Firefly Fun House down to the ground, here are the five biggest unanswered questions following the bizarre segment. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what questions you are hoping to have answered.

#5 Did Rollins turn heel?

Did WWE just turn Seth Rollins heel?

Seth Rollins did the unthinkable when he arrived at the Firefly Fun House and burnt the entire place down, but what did this bold move mean for the future of his character? Beyond that, were his actions the result of mind games that The Fiend has been playing with him or did the 'Kingslayer' finally turn heel?

While it's a pretty reasonable assumption that Wyatt is playing mind games with Rollins, especially with how Wyatt provoked him into using a sledgehammer at Hell in a Cell, it is also likely that this was the result of a heel turn. In fact, between the fans being firmly behind Wyatt and upset at Rollins, what's the point of keeping Rollins a face?

If nothing else, the heel turn sets up an interesting dynamic for their match at Crown Jewel, by making Rollins a heel champion going forward and leaving The Fiend on a pretty stable ground on Friday Night SmackDown. Maybe WWE can even have Wyatt win the belt off of Rollins for a few weeks at Crown Jewel and then force it to be vacated over RAW without the Champion on the Red brand.

WWE could even be hinting at The Fiend taking control of Seth Rollins and turning him into a bad guy. Believe it or not, the motive has been hinted at several times throughout their feud and would be a very interesting way to move the storyline forward.

