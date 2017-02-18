5 Canadians the WWE should sign

by Marc Madison 18 Feb 2017

Can the British Columbia native be on the radar of the WWE?

WWE has employed talent from all over the world. Whether they are American, Indian, Bulgarian, Russian, Finnish or Italian, the WWE is a melting pot, adding talent from everywhere.

One of the most notable countries that have contributed talent to WWE is Canada.

The names of Canadians that have added to the history of WWE reads like a who's who list with names such as Bret Hart, Owen Hart, The Rougeau Brothers, Rick Martel, Dino Bravo, Edge, Christian, Chris Benoit, Eric Young, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.

All of these men call Canada home. Their contributions to the company have consisted of intense wrestling matches, meaningful promos and enticing rivalries that have been integral to the WWE product for decades.

The company has had Canadian talent as a part of its past, but that isn't to say that it shouldn't have more as a part of its future.

There are a number of Canadian men and women outside the company that could only add to the depth of the roster and provide the promotion with meaningful matches and a new outlook on wrestling moving forward. Despite not being in the company, they are more than capable of making the roster even richer.

Here are five Canadians that the WWE should sign.

#5 Tyson Dux

The WWE already knows what Dux can produce

A wrestling machine that could be everything that Kurt Angle was, consider Tyson Dux.

Dux has had a very successful career in Canada; the twenty-year veteran from Miramichi, New Brunswick has earned accolades from everyone and anyone that has stepped into the ring with him.

During TNA's infancy, Dux worked alongside current NXT stars Eric Young and Bobby Roode as part of the Team Canada faction, a collection of talent that was a who’s who of young up and comers. For those not as familiar with Dux, he faced Zack Sabre Jr during the first round of the Cruiserweight Classic.

The current Smash Wrestling champion has been involved with WWE on a number of different occasions, performing on dark matches and as an enhancement talent on television in the past.

While some may believe that at 38 years of age, Dux has little to contribute as his career is winding down, they really need to reconsider that assessment. Despite hinting at retirement nearly six years ago, Dux has proven that age is simply a number.

Dux would certainly be a wonderful addition to the WWE roster.