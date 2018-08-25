5 candidates who could take over Raw as the new General manager

Who could take the role of Raw GM?

This week on Raw, Stephanie McMahon returned to the red brand to congratulate Ronda Rousey on winning the Raw Women's Title at Summerslam, but as expected things did not go as McMahon had planned as Rousey attempted to break the commissioner's arm again. While this segment was sort of forced in its own right, it did lead to McMahon firing Kurt Angle from his duties as the GM of Raw due to the poor state of the red brand.

And who was put in charge as acting GM? The authority's personal lackey Baron Corbin. While many feel Corbin is not the best candidate to run the red brand, as he is just an extension of The Authority's gimmick, which will result in a lot more superstars like Finn Balor being annoyingly shafted by Corbin on a weekly basis. So, with the purpose of thinking ahead, who would be the best possible and most likely candidate to take over as Raw GM?

#1 Alexa Bliss

Little Miss Bliss could be a terrific Raw GM.

Alexa Bliss as a general manager might be a long shot in the minds of many, but when you analyze the landscape of Raw, this could be a likely decision for WWE. The reasoning that Bliss' arm has been kayfabe broken in half by Ronda Rousey WWE could have her in a different position that would see her sell her injury and stay on relevant TV. Moreover, her connections with Stephanie McMahon could give a good reason why she could get the job.

Bliss would make for a great general manager, as her willingness to speak out about Roman Reigns privileges and Brock Lesnar's previous non-title defenses were examples of WWE adding depth to her character. Bliss maybe not the best in-ring worker in the WWE, but she has the charisma a lot of the superstars on Monday Night Raw are lacking, which makes her perfect for the job.

