5 Celebrities who could appear at WrestleMania 37

There have been many celebrity appearances at WrestleMania over the years, with stars from the world of music, sport, and even reality television joining in on the action.

There have been some notable celebrity guests at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and some appearances have gone down better than others.

It is a tradition of WrestleMania that a singer or music group perform "America the Beautiful" at the event, and some notable stars who have done the same are Aretha Franklin, John Legend, and Ray Charles.

Many musicians have also performed live while WWE Superstars have made their entrances at The Show of Shows. Motorhead played during Triple H's entrances to the ring twice in their career, and more recently Joan Jett performed "Bad Reputation" for Ronda Rousey's entrance. Plenty of stars have also performed official theme songs for WrestleMania, including Flo Rida and David Guetta.

Some celebrities stepped into the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reality television star Snooki teamed up with Trish Stratus and John Morrison at WrestleMania XXVII, while boxer Mike Tyson was the guest referee at WrestleMania XIV.

There is already speculation that there could be some celebrity involvement at WrestleMania 37, and here are five stars that could be a part of the event.

#5 Could Hayley Williams be involved at WrestleMania 37?

It is no secret that former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is a huge fan of the American rock band Paramore. The popular SmackDown Superstar used the Paramore hit song "Misery Business" as her entrance song when she was wrestling on the independent scene.

Advertisement

Bayley has also represented her favorite band through her gear. The band's lyric, "It's not a dream anymore, it's worth fighting for", is painted on the jacket that she wore at WWE Evolution. Bayley and Hayley Williams have even got in touch with one another on social media.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were talks to arrange for Paramore to play Bayley to the ring for her match, but the plans didn't work out. Bayley later asked Hayley Williams if her solo track "Simmer" could be used for a potential WrestleMania 37 match, to which the singer agreed.