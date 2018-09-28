Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Celebrities who should be future WWE Hall of Famers

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
657   //    28 Sep 2018, 20:31 IST

Enter caption

When WrestleMania first launched in 1985, it was a monumental event, blending the spectacle of pro-wrestling with the glamour of celebrity culture.

Since then, the worlds of WWE and celebrity have often connected, with actors, musicians and even muppets appearing on WWE TV.

For the past few years, the WWE Hall of Fame have had a celebrity inductee, with Price Is Right star Drew Carey, rapper Kid Rock and Terminator/Predator star Arnold Schwarzenegger all being inducted.

Here are 5 more celebrities who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 Motorhead

The iconic rock group from the UK, Motorhead have performed several times in WWE, lending their unique style to 14-time World Champion, Triple H.

At WrestleMania 17, the band played the Game to the ring for his first WrestleMania bout against the Undertaker, and played him to the ring again four years later, when he defended the World Championship against Batista.

Whilst frontman Lemmy has sadly passed, it is clear that the band has a close connection to wrestling, with Triple H even speaking at Lemmy's funeral.

#4 Regis Philbin

A huge American media personality, known for his unique voice, Philbin has often been regarded as the hardest working man in show business and is the Guinness World Record Holder for most time on TV.

Appearing at WrestleMania 7, Philbin interviewed superstars and was the guest commentator for the main eventer between Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

An icon of Television, Philbin is no doubt worthy of the Hall of Fame.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hall of Fame
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
