6 celebrities who should be in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Hall of Fame

The "celebrity wing" of the WWE Hall of Fame is a pretty contentious issue among fans. Many fans feel like it takes away from the prestige of the hall from actual pro wrestlers, while others find it more than appropriate to include non-wrestling entertainers into a hall of fame for a business that, let's face it, is all about entertainment.

Also, how can you call it a "wing" if there's no actual building? Come on, WWE, build this stupid thing already. I want to visit it and force my family to spend the whole day there with me. I mean, there's a mustard Hall of Fame and Museum (no, seriously, it's in Wisconsin and I've been there and it's awesome) but not one for WWE. We clearly are living in the darkest timeline.

Anyway, the fact of the matter is that the genie got let out of the bottle when Cincinnati Reds legend and baseball's all-time hits leader Pete Rose was inducted in 2004. That was partly a joke, as Rose had been (and still is) lobbying to get into the MLB Hall of Fame after being banned from baseball for gambling on games while a player/manager.

WWE's first celebrity Hall of Fame inductee, Pete Rose

While not every year since then has seen an entrant into the wing, it can still count among its members personalities such as former TV star and WrestleMania I competitor Mr. T, boxing legend and WrestleMania XIV referee Mike Tyson, movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and current President of the United States Donald Trump.

Since WWE is going to do it anyway, let's look at six celebrities that deserve to be inducted into the Celebrity "Wing" of the WWE Hall of Fame.

#6. Dennis Rodman

The Worm and Hollywood

OK, settle down, Beavis. Before you start ranting and raving about how NBA legend Dennis Rodman never worked for WWF/WWE in the past, I need you to answer a very simple question.

So the hell what?

Advertisement

First, there's been plenty of actual wrestling personalities who have never worked in WWE inducted (Verne Gagne, Nick Bockwinkel, Gordon Solie, just to name three) in the past. Plus, it's the Celebrity Wing. Who cares?

Secondly, Dennis "The Worm" Rodman was actually an important part of WCW's New World Order faction which, I don't know if you knew this, are being inducted this year. He was involved in a number of high profile matches on WCW PPVs - most visably his match teaming with Hulk Hogan against Diamond Dallas Page and fellow NBA superstar Karl Malone at Bash at the Beach 1998.

Dennis Rodman epitomized the mindset and, dare I say, the attitude of that era in pro wrestling (hmmm... I wonder if they ever came up with a name for that). On top of that... he actually wasn't terrible in the ring. I mean, he wasn't great but he was a hell of a lot better than Jay Leno.

By the way, Jay Leno is not on this list.

1 / 6 NEXT