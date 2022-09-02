5 greatest celebrities who wrestled for WWE

WWE and celebrities go hand-in-hand like peanut butter and jelly. I know, it’s a silly thing to say, but when you think about it, if it weren’t for the celebrity involvement at WrestleMania (1985) along with the influence of Hulk Hogan and “Hulkamania”, WWE may never have taken off and become the global juggernaut it is today.

Today, we celebrate this history by exploring five celebrities who have wrestled for WWE.

#5 – Mr. T (WWE WrestleMania I & II)

Mr. T has "Rowdy" Roddy Piper up in an airplane spin

“I pity the fool” who doesn’t know who Mr. T is.

The star of the 80s sitcom “The A-Team” was good friends with Hulk Hogan and came to WWE to help out The Hulkster during his feud with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff.

Mr. T would wrestle at the inaugural WrestleMania (1985) by teaming up with Hogan to defeat Piper and Orndorff in a tag match. At WrestleMania II, Mr. T would return to the company to challenge Piper to a “Boxing Match” that would end in a no contest.

#4 – Lawrence Taylor (WrestleMania XI)

Lawrence Taylor clotheslines Bam Bam Bigelow during their WrestleMania XI match.

NFL legend Lawrence Taylor is one of the most intimidating and feared defensive players to ever put on the gridiron. This made Taylor’s transition to the WWE ring an easy success, as Taylor would begin a short-term feud with Bam Bam Bigelow and the Million Dollar Corporation at the 1995 Royal Rumble.

Taylor would wrestle Bigelow at WrestleMania XI in the main event, with Taylor defeating Bigelow as he celebrated with his NFL comrades after the match.

#3 – Bad Bunny (WrestleMania 37)

Bad Bunny punching The Miz during their WrestleMania 37 match.

Bad Bunny is one of the most popular latin hip-hop artists of our generation and has a huge love and passion for pro wrestling. One of the hit songs was titled: “Booker T”, inspired by Booker T’s persona and character over the years between WCW and WWE, respectively.

Bunny would perform the song at the 2021 Royal Rumble, then begin a feud with The Miz and John Morrison. Bunny would recruit Damian Priest, and a tag match would be made for WrestleMania 37. He shocked the WWE Universe with his impressive wrestling abilities, as he and Priest got the victory over Miz and Morrison.

#2 – Drew Carey (Royal Rumble 2001)

Drew Carey is a world-known comedian and the current host of “Price is Right”. Drew Carey made a guest appearance at the 2001 Royal Rumble and was placed in the Royal Rumble match, much to his dismay.

Carey entered the rumble and did everything he could to defend himself, even attempting to bribe Kane with money at one point. His Royal Rumble tenure ended after he chose to eliminate himself over the top rope in pure comedic fashion to get away from the Big Red Monster.

#1 – “Iron” Mike Tyson (WrestleMania XIV, Monday Night Raw)

The self-proclaimed “Baddest man on the planet” has had several stints with the company over the years. He came into the company as a guest special enforcer for the WrestleMania XIV showdown between then WWE Champion, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Tyson would align himself with D-Generation X at the time, which was a big swerve and would give the upper hand to Michaels. However, this turned out to be a setup, as Tyson would turn on Michaels and pull a fast count after Austin connected with the Stone Cold Stunner to get the victory.

After the match, Michaels berated Tyson for turning on him, leading to Tyson knocking Michaels out cold.Tyson would later appear on Monday Night RAW as a celebrity guest host.

Tyson teamed up with Chris Jericho to battle DX. In a twist of fate, Tyson would turn on Jericho at the end of the match and knock him out, re-joining DX for one night and becoming friends once again with HBK and Triple H.

