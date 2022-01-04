5 Superstars that could defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship 

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion and if he has his way, he will soon become the WWE Universal Champion as well. Since making his debut to the present day, 'The Beast Incarnate' has been presented as one of the most bulletproof stars on the roster.

But there's no point in having a solid WWE Champion unless there are enough realistic contenders for the prize. As invincible as Thanos was, people tuned in to watch Avengers: Endgame because they knew that even the mighty may fall. Here are 5 realistic challengers for Brock Lesnar and his prized possession.

PS: Big E is being left out of this list owing to the way that he's been presented lately. It just seems like, unfortunately, he's not going to be a prime player in the title mix going forward.

#5 Has Brock Lesnar met his match in WWE RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley?

Let's get the obvious option out of the way first. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley go to war at the Royal Rumble and there's a big chance that the latter could defeat the WWE Champion. It would kickstart a series of matches that continues all the way until WrestleMania.

One may argue that at a certain point during WWE Day 1, Lashley had the match in the bag!

There is no way that the upcoming Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match will not be competitive. Which way the pendulum swings in terms of the outcome is Vince McMahon's decision though.

