5 Challengers for Charlotte Flair if she becomes the NXT Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 36

Charlotte Flair may well be on her way to becoming a two-time NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36.

Who will step up to The Queen if she ends up winning the big one on the Black & Gold brand?

Will The Queen rule NXT again?

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated females in the history of sports entertainment, and The Queen has done it all and won it all during her stay in WWE.

Flair is ready to make history again, as she will be the first-ever challenger to the NXT Women’s Championship at a WrestleMania event. Rhea Ripley will become the first NXT Women’s Champion to compete in a match at WrestleMania and defend the title she values so much.

While Ripley seems to just be getting warmed up as the Champion, it seems highly possible that Flair will cut her title reign short and defeat her at The Show of Shows to bag her second NXT Championship reign.

While this won’t stop The Nightmare from remaining on the offense, one must keep in mind that Flair has nothing to lose and will enter the match as a favorite to win the NXT Women’s title.

With that in mind, we will look at 5 women who could challenge The Queen in NXT if she manages to win the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Shotzi Blackheart

Blackheart can be a good first challenger for a heel like Flair

Shotzi Blackheart may be new to all the happenings in NXT, but we’ve already seen that she is among the most talented women in the NXT female locker room.

Blackheart has already had some high-profile matches against the likes of Shayna Baszler and Chelsea Green. While Blackheart is only just getting started, we could watch the company give her some top opportunities to get her started in the business and give her a push later on.

Blackheart has proven to be a crowd favorite, and her entrance is loved by everyone who is a wrestling fan. Since Flair plays a heel character, we could watch Blackheart emerge as a great placeholder challenger for Flair to get restarted on the brand if she wins the title at WrestleMania 36.

Blackheart has given Baszler a tough time during a match which is something incredible, and that could allow her to give Flair some real competition too at a time when many of NXT’s emerging talent is doing as well as any established star in the company.

