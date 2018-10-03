5 challengers for the Universal Title at Survivor Series 2018

Who could challenge Reigns for his title?

Roman Reigns Universal Title reign has not been what fans had expected, as many felt that Reigns would have a great Universal Title reign that would rejuvenate Raw's stagnant main event scene, but with WWE trying to cram so many angles in one narrative, Reigns title run has been less than stellar. But that could be fixed with one simple decision, book a one on one feud for the Universal Title. But with Reigns defending his title against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a few weeks time, we could see a new champion, but most likely Roman would come away as the champion. So who could challenge him next at one of the biggest shows of the year?

#1 Bobby Lashley

Lashley could be a great rival for Reigns.

Bobby Lashley has been on a downward spiral ever since he returned to the WWE, as the man who was known to have rebuilt himself as a professional wrestler over on the independent scene was thrown into meaningless midcard programmes. But with the inclusion of Lio Rush Lashley has found importance once again on Raw, and having him challenge for a Wolrd Title would not be a bad thing at all, as the entire Raw roster has basically challenged Roman Reigns at this point. Depending on who is the champion at that point, Lashley taking on Lesnar, Reigns or Strowman would be awesome.

