5 possible challengers for NXT Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe returned to the ring after nearly 18 months to take on Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at TakeOver 36. The massive men had a great match that ended with Joe bringing back the Muscle Buster to put The Herald of Doomsday away. Samoa Joe is now the only three-time NXT Champion in history.

It’s been a great journey for Joe who suffered an injury a couple of years ago and had to stay away from the ring for a long time. Fans expected him to return to action when he made his comeback in NXT, but not many would've imagined he would become the NXT Champion once again after his first match back in the ring.

A number of men will have their eyes on The Samoan Submission Machine and his title. He is currently at the top of the NXT roster and could have some good matches against younger talent in the coming months.

Let's look at the five challengers for the new NXT Champion, Samoa Joe.

#5. LA Knight could get into an NXT championship rivalry against Samoa Joe

Joe will be looking for some tough competition, and LA Knight fits the bill. He became the first-ever NXT Million Dollar Champion after defeating Cameron Grimes, but lost it at TakeOver 36 to The Technical Savage after a good contest.

The rivalry between Knight and Grimes seems to be over, and NXT could move the former up the ladder. Knight has a knack of making his opponents look better in the ring.

It’s still early days for LA Knight in NXT, which is why he can afford to take some losses in title matches. He can end up giving Joe a good first rivalry for the NXT title without being a massive threat.

This rivalry could help both Joe and Knight grow in the ring and solidify in their roles on the Black & Gold brand.

Edited by Vishal Kataria