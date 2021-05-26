5 Superstars who could challenge Sheamus at Hell in a Cell

Sheamus holds the prestigious WWE United States Championship and is in his fourth reign. He won the title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37 and has defended it successfully against Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo, and Mansoor.

The United States Champion has been extremely dominant, and hence would require a strong candidate to step up to the challenge if he is ever to be dethroned.

Hell in a Cell is the next WWE pay-per-view, and it takes place on June 20 from the Yeungling Center in Tampa, Florida. As of the time of writing, there is no US Championship match scheduled for the event. However, WWE could make the addition at the last moment, most likely within a week before the pay-per-view.

On the previous pay-per-view WrestleMania backlash, the United States title was relegated to the kick-off show. However, WWE should consider putting the match on the main card and give the encounter some background in the prelude.

The Celtic Warrior would need a viable opponent for his championship by the time Hell in a Cell comes around. This list explores five such candidates who could challenge Sheamus for the US Championship.

#5 Ricochet could challenge Sheamus

Sheamus and Ricochet went to war over the US Championship.

The One and Only and the Celtic Warrior have collided multiple times in the last couple of weeks. The Irishman was victorious in all encounters, but the challenger was incredibly perseverant. The matches were enjoyable, and the program has been worthwhile.

Now that Sheamus owns multiple victories over Ricochet, there might not be much freshness left in a potential long-term program, but it does have immense potential. The story writes itself; the resilient underdog looking to conquer the indomitable monster to win the prize.

Ricochet would benefit greatly from working on an extended program with a skilled veteran like the reigning United States Champion. A title victory may be a huge upset and could bring the high-flyer's career back on track.

This past week on RAW, the One and Only saved Humberto Carrillo from a post-match assault by Sheamus, indicating that the rivalry is not over.

For the Celtic Warrior, a victory over Ricochet at Hell in a Cell would help him build more momentum and present him as a credible champion.

