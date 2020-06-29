5 challengers who refused to break The WrestleMania Streak of The Undertaker

Throughout the Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated streak a few men stood across the ring from him and refused to be the ones to break it.

Some were proposed the opportunity to end it and the majority refused to be the one to do so.

Which men refuesed to break The Undertaker's WrestleMania undefeated Streak?

Throughout the WrestleMania undefeated streak of The Undertaker, a few men refused to be the one to end it. There were a few that stood across the ring from The Undertaker that refused to break his streak. On this past week's episode of Friday Night Smackdown, the talent came out to pay honor to The Deadman. It was only five days removed from the final Chapter in the Last Ride documentary series presented by the WWE Network.

One of the most significant talking points about The Undertaker was his WrestleMania winning streak. It was a streak that many thought would remain intact until he retired. While The Streak eventually came to an end, it should also be noted that many refused to be 'the one'.

For everyone that is rumored, there are several that didn't want that responsibility to have to be the one that ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak and refused to end it. Who were they and why didn't think they should have been the ones to end it, if at all.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Despite ultimately being the one to do it, Lesnar never had any intention of breaking The Streak.

This will likely surprise many by even reading the title. For example, when seeing the name listed, the obvious answer would be, 'but he did break the streak'. While that is true and we aren't disputing that. What should be recognized was that he was among the few that didn't want to be the one to break the streak. The relationship between Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker behind the scenes has long been recognized. Their mutual respect for Mixed Martial Arts notwithstanding, they likely carry similar values that go beyond wrestling.

What should be noted here was that while the two men continued to battle, there was something about Lesnar that made him 'the one' to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak. Whether it was his size, strength or even sheer presence, Brock Lesnar was ultimately made the one to be called upon to end the WrestleMania undefeated streak of The Undertaker, and it could have ended earlier in 2011 as per reports.

Their relationship shares a great deal about how much a win would mean. Regardless of who's decision it was, there weren't plans originally to have Lesnar end it on this evening. However, as many are aware, Lesnar did ultimately end it. Each time after this there was no retribution for The Undertaker as he continued to lose to Brock Lesnar regardless of the event and type of match.

