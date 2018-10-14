5 Champion vs Champion matches we would like to see in the WWE

AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar was a recent Champion vs Champion classic

There is no surprise to the fact that WWE NXT has been constantly delivering week after week and earlier this month, we witnessed yet another 2018 Match of The Year Contender when WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne collided in a mouthwatering Champion vs Champion match.

Obviously, Champion vs Champion matches has always been considered as a big deal not only in the WWE but in the entire Professional Wrestling business, given that we recently witnessed history when the current NWA World Champion Cody Rhodes won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship of Juice Robinson in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Champion vs Champion matches, however, have been a long growing tradition in the WWE and in order of continuing that long growing tradition, let us now rank 5 Champion vs Champion matches we would like to see in the WWE today:

#5 Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Champion) vs Becky Lynch (SmackDown Live Women's Champion)

Rousey vs Becky is indeed a possibility

Both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch won their respective championship belts at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view and since then the two ladies have been absolutely dominant in their respective divisions. Rousey is currently coming fresh off her feud against Alexa Bliss and will look forward to successfully defending her Raw Women's Title against Nikki Bella at Evolution, whereas, Becky will meet Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at the very same event.

Following that, however, a feud leading up to this year's Survivor Series between Rousey and Becky could very well be on the cards, given that WWE might want to save a potential match between Charlotte and Rousey for WrestleMania 35 instead.

Nevertheless, a bout between 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' and 'The Lass Kicker' is no less mouthwatering and could serve as a great Women's Champion vs Champion match.

