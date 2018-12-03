5 Championships in WWE that need to change hands

Sadly, Rollins' Intercontinental Championship reign hasn't really been the best

Does the Championship make the man? Or does the man make the Championship, when it comes to sports entertainment? This is a question that has been asked from the earliest days of the business. I still do not think we have a conclusive answer yet.

In the current WWE landscape, many of the storylines revolve around its Championships. But sometimes, the champions that hold the titles are not booked in meaningful storylines, often times because of no fault of their own. A title change at such junctures could help both the Champion and the Challenger pull off a meaningful program.

I think that the five following Champions need to drop their titles. Let me know if you echo my sentiments in the comments below.

Here are 5 Championships that need to change hands right away:

#5 The RAW Tag Team Championships

Maybe this can erase all memories of the toilet humour on RAW

I've met Rockstar Spud/Drake Maverick in the past and think he's very entertaining indeed. Personally, I really like the man and think that he has loads of talent. I just think that he's a misfit when it comes to managing the AoP.

When Paul Ellering led the two colossal beasts into battle, Rezar and Akam were intimidating, ominous and scary. With Drake Maverick threatening to urinate on Bobby Roode's robe to help his team preserve their Championships, I think that a lot of the aura has been lost. A change in title-holders could actually help rebuild the RAW Tag Team Division.

This is a division that has suffered significantly in the past from having Braun Strowman destroy everyone at one go, and then Ambrose relinquishing the titles by turning on Seth Rollins. Maybe putting the titles on a team like The Revival could bring back legitimacy once again.

