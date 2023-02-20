5 changes WWE can make with Damage CTRL heading into WrestleMania 39

While WWE has recently made great strides in the creative department, the booking and overall direction of Damage CTRL remains a polarizing topic.

Despite the company's best efforts to push the trio, many detractors proclaim that Bayley, IYO Sky, and Dakota Kai have been reduced to nothing more than glorified enhancement talent; easily disposable tools used for the sole purpose of putting their peers over as opposed to being utilized to the best of their talents.

Is it truly a booking/creative issue or is there something else amiss?

#5 The trio is used more prominently on WWE programming

Damage CTRL’s reign of terror on RAW has been met with a plethora of different opinions and, as previously mentioned, not all of them are favorable. Their booking seems to be the main component.

If the rumored six-woman tag team match between Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus is set to take place at this year’s WrestleMania, a shocking Damage CTRL victory would certainly make for a great start on the road to a more prominent push.

Sometimes, when Hall of Fame veterans like Lita and Trish return, the intended purpose is to put over new talent. While Bayley’s career already speaks for itself, her partners aren’t as established on the main roster to the extent they should be.

Moreover, this will shockingly be IYO and Dakota Kai’s first WrestleMania as main roster superstars. What better way for them to make their WrestleMania debuts than by defeating two bonafide legends, and a surefire WWE Hall of Famer in Becky Lynch?

#4 IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are used more frequently on NXT

While Bayley is seemingly better off, some feel her sisters-in-arms are being wasted. Perhaps the way to fix that is by initiating a feud with the current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Fallon Henley and Kiana James.

Moreover, for a short while, there could be an Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Title stint thrown in. This would allow for a different array of tag team opponents specifically designed for the champions.

Either that, or they could just frequent all three brands more and feud with other teams whilst still being members of the main roster. This would also mean more time for Kai and SKY to gel as a stable and establish that they're not just a couple of cronies for Bayley.

#3 A sudden split we never saw coming

For what it's worth, the wrestling world is a competitive industry. Despite the feelings and goodwill you wish for your peers and friends, you still have to look out for yourself at the end of the day.

It may be a hard pill to swallow, but a stable can split in an instant; no matter how beloved or promising they've gotten. While it certainly didn't come from out of nowhere, the latest on the list of shocking betrayals was brought to you by Jacy Jayne and her longtime partner, Gigi Dolin.

Toxic Attraction has officially split up. Could Damage CTRL be next?

Survey says... it's probably not imminent, but just like death, taxes, and pretty much any other WWE tandem; it's inevitable.

#2 A gimmick change just might do the trick

When analyzing Damage CTRL, it's hard to refute the fact that all three women involved are exceptionally talented.

That said, you'd also be hard-pressed to find anything significant that the trio have in common that logically compels them to be together.

This gives plenty of people the impression that Damage CTRL is basically just a group of talented ladies thrown together for the sake of it.

As with all things WWE, this could change by finding a not-so-random gimmick that ties all three members into a meaningful bond of chaos.

#1 An overall change in direction for Damage CTRL

During an edition of Miz TV in 2019, Bayley took a page out of Vince McMahon's playbook, saying: "Life sucks and then you die." This served as her snarky clapback at critics questioning her recent actions at the time.

She was no longer a babyface. She no longer cared about the fans. Because in her mind, they weren't there when she needed them.

Whether it was intentional or not, this resentment towards the fans made for excellent long-term storytelling, as Bayley's supporters had been dwindling ever since her 2017 feud with Alexa Bliss.

Keep in mind, she was still portraying a protagonist at that point. Moreover, there were occasions when she was booed straight out of the building back when.

Initially, Damage CTRL's main objective was to bring "order" to the women's division by any means; be it backstage assaults, three-on-one beatdowns, or a traditional grudge match.

Unlike Bayley's heel turn in 2019, this approach felt a bit random and generic to some. Could a change in motives or a different purpose alter the negative outlook?

