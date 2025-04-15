5 changes WWE could make on the WrestleMania 41 card after Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest 

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here. The show will be airing this weekend on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. The match card is absolutely stacked and will feature the best in the world in action.

However, the sports entertainment juggernaut and Triple H, in particular, are still making changes to the card. For example, the upcoming bout between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been adjusted. No longer are the two talented big men having a traditional singles match. Instead, the pair will have a Sin City Street Fight. This gimmick was added late last week.

This article will take a look at other last-minute changes that could be made to the WrestleMania 41 card. This includes a last-minute bout being added, and some major stipulations, and a change to a title match.

Below are five changes WWE could make on the WrestleMania 41 card after Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest:

#5. Naomi vs. Jade Cargill could become an "I Quit" Match

Jade Cargill and Naomi have one of the most personal rivalries in WWE currently. The Glow shockingly assaulted and injured Cargill last year, and the two have been unable to stop fighting ever since The Storm made her return at Elimination Chamber, Toronto.

The "I Quit" stipulation has been used in WWE for a long time now. Names such as John Cena, The Rock, JBL, and Mankind have had incredible and brutal performances under this match type.

Given how personal their feud is, Triple H could add the stipulation to this upcoming bout. An "I Quit" Match would be the perfect clash, as it would truly represent the personal nature of the rivalry. Can Jade make Naomi give up? Only time will tell.

#4. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae could be added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match has been confirmed for WrestleMania 41. The reigning champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day, will defend their gold against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Bayley and Lyra won a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on WWE Friday Night SmackDown to earn the opportunity. Notably, the duo of Candice LeRae and Nia Jax was not included in the bout.

Their absence could lead to the two demanding a title opportunity, too. From there, Triple H or Nick Aldis could add Nia and Candice to the contest, making it a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.

#3. Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles could become a Falls Count Anywhere Match

Logan Paul and AJ Styles are set to clash at WrestleMania 41. Paul has been disrespectful towards The Phenomenal One. Meanwhile, AJ questions if Logan is as good as he truly thinks he is.

A Fall Count Anywhere Match is one of the most exciting stipulations in wrestling. As the name suggests, pinfalls or submissions can take place anywhere. This includes on the floor, backstage, or even outside.

Given how creative Logan Paul is and how influential and exciting AJ Styles is, the two would likely thrive in a match where they could go anywhere and do anything. Adding this stipulation to their match could be a great change for WWE WrestleMania 41.

#2. Randy Orton could have a singles match added to the lineup

Randy Orton no longer has a match at WWE WrestleMania 41. This shouldn't be the case, but unfortunately, it is. His opponent for the premium live event had to pull out of their bout.

The Viper was supposed to battle Kevin Owens one-on-one. Sadly, The Prizefighter revealed that he has a serious neck injury and had to undergo surgery. Now, Orton doesn't have a match for The Show Of Shows. At least, not yet.

One final change to the WrestleMania card could be a bout for Orton. He could take on Solo Sikoa, for example, who also isn't booked for the show. Alternatively, someone such as Rey Fenix or even Braun Strowman could take on The Viper.

#1. Turn Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins into a Steel Cage Match

Arguably, the biggest Triple Threat Match in the history of The Show of Shows is set to take place this Sunday. WWE WrestleMania 41 will host a bout between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. It should be excellent.

A Steel Cage Match is one of the most infamous stipulations in pro wrestling history. WWE legends such as Jimmy Snuka, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Trish Stratus have had memorable bouts locked inside a cage.

The impending Triple Threat Match could potentially turn into a Steel Cage Match. It would make sense, as Roman Reigns interrupted a Steel Cage Match between Punk and Rollins to kickstart this feud weeks ago. Now, they could conclude the three-man rivalry in the dreaded structure.

