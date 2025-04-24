5 Clear signs that Finn Balor will turn on Dominik Mysterio

Tensions have been rising weekly between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio of the Judgment Day. The group is usually fine when every member is a champion.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Titles back on RAW, while Dominik won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. While those three stars are titleholders, Balor is on the outside looking in.

The former Universal Champion has let his jealousy dictate his actions in the past, leading to a falling out with Damian Priest. The following five signs show that Balor will turn on Dominik Mysterio.

#5. Dom is younger and he doesn't respect him

Finn Balor has started wearing shirts reminding fans he's been around in WWE for over 10 years. He's wrestled for twice as long and is the current longest-tenured member of the Judgment Day.

Dominik was also treated like the little brother, and his opinions were often scoffed at or disregarded. Even with the shift in group dynamics, Balor still treats Dominik like a child.

The "When we listen to Finn, we win" line showed that only one person's thoughts mattered. He could tire of others' ideas and finally put the knife in Dominik's back.

#4. He was surprised when JD McDonagh helped Dominik beat Penta

JD McDonagh's return shocked both the fans and Finn Balor. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

RAW and SmackDown after WrestleMania are usually spots for returns and debuts. This year's first show delivered with Rusev and Sami Zayn returning. Stephanie Vaquer, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez also appeared.

Another full-timer who returned from injury was JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace was hurt during a title match with the War Raiders. He endured a punctured lung and injured ribs.

McDonagh emerged toward the end of Dominik's match with Penta on RAW. Much to Finn Balor's surprise, he helped his ally retain the Intercontinental Championship. The fact that his closest ally was back and didn't tell him could be the final straw for Balor's betrayal.

#3. Finn Balor was angry when Dominik tried to add new members

When Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were in the Judgment Day, the group had a few people making decisions. Balor and Priest usually had the final say unless Mami gave her blessing to make a decision.

Once the Terror Twins were excommunicated, The Prince remained the main voice. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are more loyal to Dominik, so his opinion matters less than ever.

Dominik tried adding some new blood to the group while McDonagh was injured. Finn Balor was vehemently against it. The Prince wants the final word and could betray Dirty Dom to get his way.

#2. Dirty Dom pinned him to win the Intercontinental Championship

Whenever two friends/allies are in the same match, there's always a chance one turns on the other. Before the Fatal Four-way at WrestleMania 41, most of the Judgment Day wanted to bring titles to the group, regardless of who won.

When the feet hit the pavement, Dominik pinned Balor to take the title from Bron Breakker. The championship resides with the faction.

However, The Prince cannot be happy that he lost and was the one Dirty Dom pinned. He was jealous of Priest for a year, so one only needs to look at his actions to predict how he'll soon act.

#1. The nature of the group

The Judgment Day enjoys periods of success atop RAW, followed by periods of turmoil. The group's existence is cyclical, and Finn Balor is the longest-tenured member. Every other original has been kicked out.

Balor may want to excommunicate Dominik from the group, but he has fewer allies than the younger star. Everyone was on board when Edge, Ripley, and Priest were shunned from the group.

Since Dominik is experiencing the success Balor had as a tag Champion, it's only a matter of time before his envy forces his hand.

