5 combinations who would make great WWE tag teams

The tag team division has a lot of talent, but there's no harm in adding a little more.

@BR_Doctor by Chris Mueller Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 13:27 IST

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are two sides of the same coin

WWE has a lot of Superstars who are either sitting on the sidelines or are being wasted with bad storylines. The tag team division has a lot of talent right now, but it could always use some more.

WWE has taken two singles stars it didn't have any immediate plans for and put them into a team countless times over the years. While it doesn't always lead to success, it would at least get these Superstars on television a little more often.

Just look at The New Day. All three men were having problems as individuals, but as a team, they have become one of the most popular acts in all of professional wrestling.

We have even seen it work in NXT. Jason Jordan and Chad Gable were doing nothing on their own, but they managed to rise to the top of SmackDown's tag team division as partners.

It won't be like this for everyone, but it's worth trying to make sure that the company is getting the most out of every contracted talent. This slideshow will look at five pairs of Superstars who would make great tag teams.

#5 Sin Cara and Gran Metalik

Sin Cara and Kalisto were a popular tag team as The Lucha Dragons, but as soon as WWE broke them up for no reason, Sin Cara ended up being relegated to matches on Main Event.

Cara is a solid talent who can contribute a lot to the tag team division with the right partner. Then you have Gran Metalik, who has just made his 205 Live debut, however, he is entering a division that is already very crowded.

One solution to keeping some Cruiserweights busy while they wait for their turn to challenge for the title would be to form a few tag teams, and the best partner for Metalik would be Sin Cara.

Their wrestling styles and backgrounds are similar, and they already have masks which somewhat match each other. Their high-flying abilities would mesh well with teams like The Usos and American Alpha and it would give a struggling Superstar a second chance with a new partner.