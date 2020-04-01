5 comedy characters who could give John Cena a great match

Being a comedy character gives many guys and girls at purpose at this level.

But what would happen if these five went up against a 16-time world champion?

Cena is still a world-class talent

John Cena may not be the most regular of performers these days, but that doesn't detract from the fact that he's still an incredible in-ring performer. At WrestleMania 36 we'll get the chance to see him prove that once again, as he gears up for what is bound to be a bizarre showdown with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

When we talk about who Cena should face in the future, plenty of the same names seem to surface every time. From indie darlings to bonafide main eventers, there's a long list of people that would thrive under the spotlight with Big Match John.

Today, though, we wanted to take a step back and ponder over a few more unlikely faces that we'd like to see Cena lock up with.

#5 No Way Jose

A dramatically underrated performer

While dancing around the ring with a whole host of groupies doesn't exactly seem like something that is going to get you over, No Way Jose appeared to be building some momentum for himself when he first made his presence known over in NXT.

Now that he's on the main roster, though, things have fallen apart over time. WWE just doesn't appear to be all too invested in him, either as a character or a wrestler.

Jose has a nice physical style in the ring and he's also much more agile than fans tend to give him credit for. If he was given the chance to have a slugfest with Cena, we think he'd take that opportunity and run with it.

We aren't trying to suggest he'd go on to become a world champion or anything like that, but he's the sort of mid-card talent that is always useful to have around. If nothing else, there's a lot to be said for being underrated in this era.

